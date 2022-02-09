Left Menu

Sule slams Karnataka BJP MLA's 'rape cases going up due to some dresses' remark

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 21:23 IST
NCP leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday termed as ''shameful'' a Karnataka BJP MLA's remarks that rape cases are increasing as some dresses worn by women 'excite' men, as she accused the saffron party of moral and thought ''policing''.

Raising the issue while participating in the debate on the general budget 2022-23, Sule said the remarks by M P Renukacharya need to be condemned by the House.

Amid the ongoing hijab row, the BJP MLA claimed that rape cases are increasing as some dresses worn by women 'excite' men, as he tried to make his case for girl students in colleges to either wear uniform or dress that fully cover their body.

Later realising that his remarks would stir controversy, the political secretary to the chief minister said that he would apologise to women, if his statement has hurt them.

Raising the issue, Sule said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a very dignified lady and they both both have daughters that they are proud of.

''There is a gentleman. Can't call him gentleman. An MLA of BJP from Karnataka has said rapes are increasing because of women's clothing. If hijab is worn, BJP has a problem, if one wears other clothes, they have a problem. They will do moral policing as well as thought policing,'' the Nationalist Congress Party leader said.

''Because the minister is elected from Karnataka, I would ask her for justice. I hope she would intervene. Whoever that MLA is. This must be condemned, everyone has a wife and children in their houses. We should not tolerate this and unanimously the House must condemn it,'' she said.

''If any man says women get raped because of their clothes, it is shameful, it is condemnable,'' Sule said.

Complimenting the finance minister on the saree she wore while presenting the budget, Sule said ''we don't judge each other on clothing''.

