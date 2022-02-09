Left Menu

Participation of women in govt jobs in Uttar Pradesh will be increased: Anurag Thakur

The participation of women in government jobs in Uttar Pradesh will be increased and, if needed, the BJP government in the state will bring a law in this regard, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.The BJP leader, who is campaigning for the UP assembly polls, hailed the Yogi Adityanath government for its work to ensure womens safety, respect and self-reliance in the last five years and said that the party has resolved to continue in the same spirit in future.It is our resolve that women should continue to have the right to safety and respect.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-02-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 21:34 IST
Participation of women in govt jobs in Uttar Pradesh will be increased: Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

The participation of women in government jobs in Uttar Pradesh will be increased and, if needed, the BJP government in the state will bring a law in this regard, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

The BJP leader, who is campaigning for the UP assembly polls, hailed the Yogi Adityanath government for its work to ensure women's safety, respect and self-reliance in the last five years and said that the party has resolved to continue in the same spirit in future.

''It is our resolve that women should continue to have the right to safety and respect. This development journey of ours to make women prosperous will continue,'' Thakur was quoted as saying in a party release issued here.

The steps taken earlier for the uplift of women and daughters will be strengthened further, he said, adding that the BJP government will increase the financial assistance under Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000.

''The participation of women in government jobs in Uttar Pradesh will be increased. For this if the government has to make law in future, they will do it,'' Thakur said while speaking on the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra of the Bharatiya Janata Party released on Tuesday.

He said financial assistance up to Rs.one lakh will be provided for the marriage of daughters of poor families under the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Grant Scheme.

''Our double-engine government provided free gas cylinders to every poor family of the country and the state through the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

''Taking this forward, we have decided to provide two free LPG cylinders on Holi and Deepavali to all the beneficiaries. With this, our brothers and sisters will be able to celebrate the festival easily,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022