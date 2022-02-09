Left Menu

President of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RLD), Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s frustration shows that they will lose Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and further said that RLD will support Samajwadi Party in the elections.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 09-02-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 21:48 IST
BJP's frustration shows that they will lose UP polls: RLD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav
RLD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RLD), Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s frustration shows that they will lose Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and further said that RLD will support Samajwadi Party in the elections. "BJP's frustration shows that they will lose UP polls. They've only been talking about riots and temples. 70 years ago, our ancestors made the British leave this country but now the British have returned in the form of BJP... We support SP in UP polls," said RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to ANI.

Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from tomorrow. Speaking on Karnataka hijab row, Yadav said, "The country is heading towards a civil war under PM Modi's rule. They are not talking about inflation, poverty but about Ayodhya and Varanasi."

Following the hijab row in the state, the Karnataka government on Tuesday declared a three-day holiday in all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE). The 3-day holiday starting from February 9 is applicable for government, aided, unaided degree colleges, diploma, and engineering colleges, Minister of Higher Education Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana stated.

Several protests have erupted in Karnataka after some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab, a headscarf worn by Muslim women earlier this month. The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes.

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges. The Karnataka High Court refers hijab issue to a larger bench without giving any interim relief to Muslim student petitioners. (ANI)

