PM Modi to address rallies in Punjab on Feb 14, 16, 17

With a little more than a week to go for the upcoming Assembly polls in Punjab scheduled on February 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold public meetings on February 14, 16 and 17 covering all the three regions of Malwa, Doaba and Majha.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 09-02-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 22:01 IST
PM Modi to address rallies in Punjab on Feb 14, 16, 17
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI
With a little more than a week to go for the upcoming Assembly polls in Punjab scheduled on February 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold public meetings on February 14, 16 and 17 covering all the three regions of Malwa, Doaba and Majha. State BJP General Secretary Subash Sharma said that the Prime Minister will address the first rally in Jalandhar on February 14.

He will address the second rally in Pathankot on February 16 and the third rally in Abohar on February 17. He said the Prime Minister's rallies will change the political atmosphere in the state and further boost the confidence of all the NDA candidates fighting elections.

This way the Prime Minister will cover all three regions of the state Jalandhar in Doaba, Pathankot in Majha and Abohar in Malwa. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

