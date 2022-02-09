Left Menu

Polish bill increasing government control of schools passes parliament

The Law and Justice (PiS) party says the changes are needed to protect children, but opponents argue they are part of a wider effort to eliminate liberal values from public life. Critics say it will only further politicize schools, fuelling accusations that the Polish government wants to promote conservative values by backtracking on LGBT rights and sex education.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 09-02-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 22:51 IST
Polish bill increasing government control of schools passes parliament
  • Country:
  • Poland

A bill championed by Poland's ruling nationalists increasing government control of schools was passed by parliament on Wednesday, with critics arguing it could limit teaching on LGBT and reproductive rights. The Law and Justice (PiS) party says the changes are needed to protect children, but opponents argue they are part of a wider effort to eliminate liberal values from public life.

Critics say it will only further politicize schools, fuelling accusations that the Polish government wants to promote conservative values by backtracking on LGBT rights and sex education. PiS has previously called for education reforms, pointing to the need to defend traditional Christian values and teach children to be proud of Polish history.

Under the new law, extracurricular activities run by non-governmental organisations in schools would need to be approved by a government-appointed supervisor. The law would also make it easier to fire school principals. The bill was rejected by the opposition-led upper house, but the rejection was overruled by the lower house of parliament Wednesday. Some 233 lawmakers voted in favour of overturning the Senate's vote, 220 were against and two abstained.

The bill will now go to President Andrzej Duda, a close PiS ally, who needs to sign it for it to become law. Opposition politicians have called on Duda to veto the bill.

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022