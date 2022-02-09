Left Menu

Delhi Congress expels its leaders who crossed over to AAP, BJP

Updated: 09-02-2022 23:08 IST
Delhi Congress expels its leaders who crossed over to AAP, BJP
The Congress's Delhi unit on Wednesday expelled its leaders and workers from the party for six years for joining the AAP and the BJP.

Several Congress leaders and workers including some sitting councilors quit the party ahead of the civic body polls, seeking greener pastures in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the Delhi Congress Narendra Nath said that after detailed discussions with other members of the committee, it was decided to recommend party president Anil Kumar to expel all those who left the party to join other political outfits, for six years, said a Delhi Congress statement.

Devoted workers will get preference during the ticket distribution for the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation elections, he said.

Those who left the party for certain reasons and want to return as they firmly believed in the Congress party's policies and programmes, would have to still take fresh membership to be considered for ticket selection, Nath added.

