Left Menu

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi sees legislation on lawmaker stock trading 'pretty soon'

Legislation to tighten controls on U.S. lawmakers' financial transactions, including possibly banning them from buying and selling stocks, could be put on a fast track toward passage, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday. Weeks ago, Pelosi said the House Administration Committee was reviewing https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-speaker-pelosi-says-banning-member-stock-trades-possible-2022-01-20 several suggestions from rank-and-file members amid calls for a new prohibition on stock market transactions.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 23:19 IST
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi sees legislation on lawmaker stock trading 'pretty soon'
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Legislation to tighten controls on U.S. lawmakers' financial transactions, including possibly banning them from buying and selling stocks, could be put on a fast track toward passage, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday.

Weeks ago, Pelosi said the House Administration Committee was reviewing https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-speaker-pelosi-says-banning-member-stock-trades-possible-2022-01-20 several suggestions from rank-and-file members amid calls for a new prohibition on stock market transactions. "I assume that they'll have it pretty soon," Pelosi told reporters at her weekly news conference. She was referring to an Administration Committee bill.

The top House Democrat added that she also wants to see a tightening of fines on lawmakers who violate existing ethics laws on reporting investments and that any new controls on members of Congress would have to be extended to the entire federal government. Pelosi singled out the need to include the federal judiciary.

Late last year, Pelosi had defended stock market trading by members. But the practice has come under increasing scrutiny, in part as social media users pay growing attention to U.S. lawmakers' investments https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-speaker-pelosis-stock-trades-attract-growing-following-online-2022-01-26.

Some individual lawmakers' investments have raised questions over possible conflicts of interest given that Congress' oversight duties can allow it to get information ahead of the public, with some members facing investigation or charges. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday joined in calling for bipartisan legislation.

"I believe this is an important issue that Congress should address, and it's something that clearly has raised interest from both sides of the aisle in the past few weeks," he said in a Senate speech. Democrats hold a majority in Congress, but House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy told Punchbowl News in January that he also backed the effort -- which precedes the Nov. 8 midterm congressional election that will decide which political party will control each chamber.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell separately told reporters on Tuesday that he had not yet weighed a possible ban but would consider any legislation. He added that he does not own any individual stocks and advises members to invest via mutual funds, as he does. At her Wednesday news conference, Pelosi sidestepped a question on whether lawmakers' spouses should be included in whatever new controls are written into legislation, saying she was leaving details to the committee.

But referring to the overall effort, she said: "It is a confidence issue. And if that's what the members want to do, then that's what we will do," adding, however, that crafting a bill will be "complicated."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022