Left Menu

UP might become Kashmir, Kerala, Bengal if BJP does not to return to power, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday appealed to the people of the state to vote for the BJP in the Assembly polls beginning tomorrow and said that their vote will decide the future of the state "cautioning" the voters against the state becoming Kashmir, Kerala and Bengal "if the voters make a mistake."

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-02-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 23:58 IST
UP might become Kashmir, Kerala, Bengal if BJP does not to return to power, says Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday appealed to the people of the state to vote for the BJP in the Assembly polls beginning tomorrow and said that their vote will decide the future of the state "cautioning" the voters against the state becoming Kashmir, Kerala and Bengal "if the voters make a mistake." In a video shared by the Uttar Pradesh BJP on Twitter, Yogi said, "I have to tell you something that is there in my heart. A lot of wonderful things have happened in these five years. Beware! If you miss, the labour of these five years will be spoiled. It would not take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala and Bengal. Your vote is a blessing on my efforts of five years. Your vote will also be a guarantee of your fear-free life."

Referring to the polling for the first phase of elections tomorrow, the Chief Minister said that the time for a "big decision" has come. "The time for a big decision has come. In the last five years, the double-engine government of the BJP has done everything with dedication and commitment. You have seen everything and heard everything in detail," he said.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022