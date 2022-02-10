Left Menu

PM Modi's comments against Congress unfortunate: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday called as unfortunate the comments made by PM Narendra Modi against the Congress in an interview to a news agency.Reacting sharply to it, Gehlot said the ideology of the Congress is to strengthen the unity, integrity and democracy of the country.The comments made by PM Modi are very unfortunate.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday called as “unfortunate” the comments made by PM Narendra Modi against the Congress in an interview to a news agency.

Reacting sharply to it, Gehlot said the ideology of the Congress is to strengthen the unity, integrity and democracy of the country.

“The comments made by PM Modi are very unfortunate. Condemning a party, whose leaders like Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sardar Beant Singh and Balwantrai Mehta sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the country even after Independence, is very sad,” he tweeted. “Today, school and college-going children are worried about their future due to rising unemployment. The ideology of the BJP has created an atmosphere of mutual distrust, tension and violence in the country,” he said. The CM said India is known for unity in diversity, which is getting tarnished.

“The countrymen will completely reject the fascist ideology of the BJP-RSS,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

