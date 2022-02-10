Left Menu

Danger at border with China result of Cong govts' failure to develop infra: BJP MP from Ladakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 00:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 00:40 IST
Danger at border with China result of Cong govts' failure to develop infra: BJP MP from Ladakh
A BJP MP from Ladakh on Wednesday alleged that the danger at India's border with China is the result of previous Congress governments' failure to develop infrastructure in the forward areas.

Participating in the discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said the Congress did little for the border areas during its long tenure in the office, but things are now changing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Namgyal said the budget has focused on strengthening infrastructure near the border areas.

''During the Congress regime, the border areas were vacated (Congress ke shasankal me border ko khali karne ka kaam kiya gaya tha),'' he alleged, adding the Modi government is constructing roads and bridges near the border areas.

Namgyal alleged that the previous Congress government gave Kailash Mansarovar and Aksai Chin region to China.

He asked whether the opposition party was scared of China or if it loved the neighbouring nation.

