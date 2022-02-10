Governor's address bundle of lies: Rajasthan BJP chief

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Tuesday called the Governor's address in the state assembly “a bundle of lies” and slammed the government over unemployment, law and order, and farmer suicides. The Governor had made the speech during at the state assembly session, which began on Wednesday. Targeting the state government, Poonia tweeted, “The Governor's speech in the assembly today is just a bundle of lies. Farmers and unemployed youth are committing suicides, crime against the Dalits and women is at its peak.” He said the state is suffering on the economic front and attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his promise of debt waiver for farmers in the previous assembly polls. PTI SDA RDK RDK

