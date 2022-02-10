National Archives asks DOJ to probe Trump's handling of records -Wash Post
The National Archives and Records Administration has asked the Justice Department to investigate former President Donald Trump's handling of White House records, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.
The National Archives has said it retrieved 15 boxes of official materials from Trump's Florida resort and that aide's to the former president were looking for more.
