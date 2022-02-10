Left Menu

Italian prosecutors seek political funding trial for Renzi

Prosecutors in Florence on Wednesday requested trial indictment for former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi for alleged illegal political party funding.Renzi denied any wrongdoing and in a tweet said he has filed a complaint with prosecutors in another region in Italy alleging that the Florence magistrates have abused their power during their years-long investigation of him.A former Democratic Party leader who served as Italys premier from 2014-16, Renzi is now a senator who leads a small centrist party in Parliament.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 10-02-2022 03:36 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 03:36 IST
Italian prosecutors seek political funding trial for Renzi
  • Country:
  • Italy

Prosecutors in Florence on Wednesday requested trial indictment for former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi for alleged illegal political party funding.

Renzi denied any wrongdoing and in a tweet said he has filed a complaint with prosecutors in another region in Italy alleging that the Florence magistrates have abused their power during their years-long investigation of him.

A former Democratic Party leader who served as Italy's premier from 2014-16, Renzi is now a senator who leads a small centrist party in Parliament. He alleges that the magistrates have been targeting him for years as they investigated funding of a foundation backing Renzi.

An initial hearing on the indictment request has been set for April.

Also being investigated by Florence prosecutors are two former government ministers close to Renzi.

Renzi quit as premier in 2016 after he staked his continuing in the office on winning a referendum on proposed constitutional reforms that he had championed. Voters resoundingly rejected the reforms. He later broke with the Democrat Party and founded Italia Viva, which is one of the smaller parties in Premier Mario Draghi's pandemic unity coalition that includes political parties across the spectrum.

In a separate case, Italy's central bank recently signaled possibly suspicious financial transactions that were paid to an account held by Renzi, Corriere della Sera reported last week. Some 1.1 million euros ($1.25 million) had been paid for what Renzi has described as legitimate consultancy services provided to Saudi Arabia, the newspaper said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022