Left Menu

Authorities working to ensure memorable polling experience, says Gautam Buddh Nagar DM

Ahead of the commencement of polling for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY on Thursday morning took stock of the arrangements at the polling stations in Noida. He said that authorities are working overtime to make poling for the people a memorable experience.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-02-2022 08:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 08:54 IST
Authorities working to ensure memorable polling experience, says Gautam Buddh Nagar DM
Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY in Noida (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the commencement of polling for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY on Thursday morning took stock of the arrangements at the polling stations in Noida. He said that authorities are working overtime to make poling for the people a memorable experience. "I urge citizens to come out to vote today. Our aspiration is that we achieve 90 per cent of voter turnout here. To make polling a memorable experience we have established model polling booths," he said.

Assuring polling in a peaceful environment at all the polling stations of the district, DM said, "Paramilitary forces have been deployed and videography is being done at all the polling booths. Authorities are keeping a special eye on all the sensitive areas." Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections for 58 Assembly seats, covering 11 districts of the state, began on Thursday at 7 am.

The voting will conclude at 6 pm today. The first phase will cover the 'Jat-dominant belt' of the western part of the state.

The districts going to poll today are Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Shamli, Baghpat, Aligarh, Agra and Gautam Buddha Nagar. As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase of the assembly polls while nearly 2.27 crore voters will decide their fate.

Nearly 50,000 paramilitary personnel from 412 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed at different locations to maintain the law and order as the election campaign for the first phase of Assembly polls in western Uttar Pradesh ended on Tuesday evening. The police have sealed the borders of the State and strict vigilance is underway to maintain peace in 58 Assembly constituencies for which polling is underway.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022