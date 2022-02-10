Tamil Nadu: BJP leader blames state govt over bomb attack at party office

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Karate Thiagarajan blamed the Tamil Nadu government for the alleged bomb attack at the state party office on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "A petrol bomb was hurled at our office around 1:30 am. A similar incident had taken place 15 years ago with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)'s role in it. We condemn the Tamil Nadu government's role in this incident..."

"We have also informed the police...BJP cadre doesn't get intimidated with such attacks," Thyagarajan noted. Earlier in the day, an unidentified person allegedly threw a petrol bomb at the BJP office at around 1 am. (ANI)

