History-sheeter hurls petrol 'bombs' at TN BJP HQ to oppose party's pro-NEET stand

He was arrested in both the cases and had been remanded to judicial custody.Barring the BJP, other political parties in Tamil Nadu are opposed to the national entrance test for medical admissions and on February 8, a Bill was adopted again by the Assembly to bypass the examination in the state.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-02-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 12:15 IST
A 38-year old man was arrested after hurling petrol 'bombs' on Thursday at the Tamil Nadu headquarters of the BJP here in opposition to the party's pro-NEET stand, police said.

After setting fire to three bottles filled with petrol, he threw them at the BJP state headquarters in the early hours.

The man, a known history-sheeter, arrived on a two-wheeler and quickly fled the spot after hurling the bottles at the entrance area of the party office.

Police was alerted immediately and a team of officials inspected the spot and CCTV cameras were scrutinised. The BJP HQ is located in downtown T Nagar.

It was found that the miscreant was 38-year old Vinoth alias 'Karukka' Vinoth, who faces a bunch of criminal cases including attempts to murder and he was arrested, a city police release said.

According to a preliminary probe, there is no political or religious aspect to this attack and Vinoth has a history of carrying out such attacks, under the influence of alcohol, in matters of public interest.

The probe revealed that he had thrown the bottles to show his opposition to the BJP's stand supporting the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test. The investigation is continuing.

In 2015, he had thrown a petrol bomb at a liquor retail outlet and in 2017 at the entrance of Teynampet police station here in connection with some issues. He was arrested in both the cases and had been remanded to judicial custody.

Barring the BJP, other political parties in Tamil Nadu are opposed to the national entrance test for medical admissions and on February 8, a Bill was adopted again by the Assembly to bypass the examination in the state.

