TRS MP submits privilege notice against PM over remarks on Andhra Reorganisation Bill

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 13:03 IST
TRS MP submits privilege notice against PM over remarks on Andhra Reorganisation Bill
Rajya Sabha TRS MPs on Thursday gave a notice for privilege against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill, and walked out from the House after the chair did not allow them to raise the issue.

The notice was submitted to the Rajya Sabha secretary general.

TRS MP K Keshav Rao wanted to raise the issue soon after the laying of papers in the House, but deputy chairman Harivansh did not allow saying the notice has been received today and the Chairman will take a call on it.

Soon after the start of the Zero Hour, Rao was on his feet seeking to raise the matter and other TRS MPs were in the well protesting against the prime minister's remarks. They also held placards with them.

The Deputy Chairman said the matter is under consideration of the Chairman and did not allow the TRS leader to speak during the Zero Hour.

The TRS MPs then staged a walkout in protest.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also spoke in their favour and objected to the remarks made by Prime Minister Modi during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on Tuesday.

The chair, however, did not allow him to speak on the issue. Replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, Modi in the Rajya Sabha had referred to the manner in which Telangana was formed.

''The shameless manner in which Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated. Mikes were shut, chillies were sprayed and there was no discussion. Was this manner right? Was it democracy,'' he had asked, noting that there is friction between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana even today.

