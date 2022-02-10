Left Menu

Seems youth, farmers in full rage: Jayant on EVM glitches

Amid reports of glitches in EVMs at some places where assembly polls were underway in Uttar Pradesh, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday said it seems that the youth and farmers were pressing the button in full rage.There are complaints about EVM malfunctioning.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-02-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 13:42 IST
Seems youth, farmers in full rage: Jayant on EVM glitches
  • Country:
  • India

Amid reports of glitches in EVMs at some places where assembly polls were underway in Uttar Pradesh, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday said it seems that the youth and farmers were pressing the button in “full rage”.

“There are complaints about EVM malfunctioning. It seems the youth and farmers are pressing the button in full rage!! Request you not so hard, press the button in favour of the alliance with love!!,” Chaudhary tweeted in a lighter vein in Hindi.

Chaudhary, whose RLD is fighting the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in tie-up with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, earlier in the day appealed to people to go out and vote in large numbers.

“Participate in the festival of democracy, go out of your houses and vote to elect a government that works for you,” he said in a video message.

Additional Chief Election Officer (ACEO) B D Ram Tiwari in Lucknow said polling for the first phase of assembly elections on 58 seats of 11 districts in the state was underway peacefully ''There were reports of a technical error in EVMs at some places. Those EVMs are being replaced,'' he said.

On Samajwadi Party's allegation that poor voters were not allowed to exercise their franchise in Dundukheda village in the Kairana assembly constituency, Tiwari said the district magistrate concerned have been asked to look into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022