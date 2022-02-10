PM Modi's ED, CBI do not scare me: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he is not afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or ''his enforcement agencies'' and finds his ''arrogance'' amusing. Addressing a rally at Manglaur in Haridwar district, Gandhi said, ''Modi said in an interview recently that I don't listen to him. He was right. I don't listen to him because I am not afraid of him or his CBI and ED.'' He said the three farm laws were withdrawn only because of the country's farmers and Congress.

