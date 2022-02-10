VP Naidu commends efforts of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to improve ease of darshan to devotees

The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu, along with his family members visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh today.

Interacting with the media after offering prayers, Shri Naidu expressed happiness about his visit to the temple and said that he prayed for the peace and prosperity of the people of the nation. Suggesting that spirituality is nothing but the spirit of service, he said the darshan of Lord Venkateswara inspires him to do even more service to the people.

Shri Naidu added Indian culture and heritage espouses the universal values of unity, peace and social harmony and that everyone must strive to protect and preserve them. On the occasion, the Vice President commended the temple authorities in improving the ease of darshan for the devotees.

(With Inputs from PIB)