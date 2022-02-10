Left Menu

VP Naidu commends efforts of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to improve ease of darshan to devotees

Interacting with the media after offering prayers, Shri Naidu expressed  happiness about his visit to the temple and said that he prayed for the peace and prosperity of the people of the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 14:52 IST
VP Naidu commends efforts of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to improve ease of darshan to devotees
Shri Naidu added Indian culture and heritage espouses the universal values of unity, peace and social harmony and that everyone must strive to protect and preserve them. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)
  • Country:
  • India

The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu, along with his family members visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh today.

Interacting with the media after offering prayers, Shri Naidu expressed happiness about his visit to the temple and said that he prayed for the peace and prosperity of the people of the nation. Suggesting that spirituality is nothing but the spirit of service, he said the darshan of Lord Venkateswara inspires him to do even more service to the people.

Shri Naidu added Indian culture and heritage espouses the universal values of unity, peace and social harmony and that everyone must strive to protect and preserve them. On the occasion, the Vice President commended the temple authorities in improving the ease of darshan for the devotees.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022