Petrol bombs hurled at BJP headquarters in Chennai, party demands NIA probe

As many as three petrol bombs were hurled at the Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters 'Kamalalayam' at T Nagar in Chennai on Thursday, said BJP state president K Annamalai and demanded National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 10-02-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 15:08 IST
Visual from BJP headquarters in Chennai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As many as three petrol bombs were hurled at the Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters 'Kamalalayam' at T Nagar in Chennai on Thursday, said BJP state president K Annamalai and demanded National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe. The incident happened around 1.20 am on Thursday.

Today by 1.20 am unknown persons have hurled three petrol bombs at our party HQ Kamalalayam in Chennai T Nagar. Police have cleaned the place where petrol bombs were thrown. Commissioner has sent a note that police have attested an accused who has a history-sheeter. "We have a doubt that a known rowdy sheeter and he has six cases and he was in jail and came out of jail in February and he has said it is because of NEET exam he has thrown petrol bombs," he added.

He further alleged that after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) came to power rowdies got life in the state. "After DMK came to power don't know who got life but it's rowdies who got life. We condemn the petrol bomb seriously. We are happy that BJP is growing," he said.

He further said, 'In Nagapattinam, our cadres' car is been burnt, in Chennai, our cadre's election office is been damaged. This shows a pattern. Although police take action quickly. We demand an NIA National Investigation Agency probe in this incident. It questions why police have cleaned the place quickly.

