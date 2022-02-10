'The great Khali' joins BJP

Dalip Singh Rana, better known as 'The great Khali' for his exploits in the World Wrestling Entertainment, joined the BJP on Thursday, saying he is impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work for the country's development.

A former Punjab Police official, he joined the party at its headquarters in the presence of Union minister Jitendra Singh and its general secretary Arun Singh.

Incidentally, Khali had lent his support to the year-long farmers' agitation against the three farm reform laws, now repealed. Jitendra Singh said Khali is a man of nationalist ideology whose heart remained in India wherever he lived.

Khali said India has got a good prime minister in Modi and that he joined the BJP as he wanted to be part of the exercise for the country's development.

