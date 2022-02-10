Time to end the aggression, Britain tells Russia over Ukraine

British foreign minister Liz Truss told Russia on Thursday there was still time to end its aggression towards Ukraine, which, she said, was undermining the country's international standing and strengthening the resolve of the NATO alliance.

"The aggression by the Russian government and attempts to relitigate the past are seriously undermining Russia's international standing," she told a news conference in Moscow, standing alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"These acts have actually had the effect of strengthening NATO's resolve and turning the Ukrainian people further away from Russia."

