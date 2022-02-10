Left Menu

NATO says Russia faces choice: diplomatic solution or sanctions

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-02-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 16:00 IST
Russia must choose between a diplomatic solution to the crisis over Ukraine or face economic sanctions from the West and an increased military presence of NATO forces in the alliance's eastern countries, NATO's secretary general said on Thursday.

"Russia has a choice: they can either choose a diplomatic solution - and we're ready to sit down - but if they choose confrontation, they will pay a higher price," Jens Stoltenberg said.

"There will be economic sanctions. There will be an increased NATO military presence in the eastern part of the alliance, and the U.K. is really an important part of that," he told a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Brussels.

