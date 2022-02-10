Pakistan says it rejects India's comments on Pakistan-China Joint Statement

Pakistan on Thursday rejected India's ''unwarranted'' objections to the Pakistan-China Joint Statement which was issued at the end of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China this week.

India on Wednesday firmly rejected the references to Jammu and Kashmir and an economic corridor passing through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) made in a China-Pakistan joint statement, asserting that the region as well as the Union Territory of Ladakh ''have been, are and will'' always remain integral and inalienable parts of India.

Regarding the reference to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the statement, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has consistently conveyed its concerns to China and Pakistan on the projects.

''We have always rejected such references and our position is well known to China and Pakistan. In this instance too, we reject reference to J and K in the joint statement. The Union Territory of J and K and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been, are, and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India,'' he added.

India has been severely critical of the CPEC as the USD 60 billion corridor passes through PoK.

In a statement on Thursday, the Foreign Office said, "Pakistan categorically rejects the unwarranted and preposterous comments made by the Spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the Pakistan-China Joint Statement." The FO alleged that there is "strong evidence" of Indian involvement in recent attempts to stir up unrest in Balochistan by supporting anti-state elements. India has rejected Pakistan's charges in the past, saying it was Islamabad's bid to deflect international attention from its role as the epicenter of regional instability and a safe haven for proscribed terrorists.

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have carried out several attacks targeting the CPEC projects in the region in recent times.

The FO also said that Pakistan will continue to extend all possible support to the Kashmiris "in their just struggle."

