Left Menu

President Kovind arrives in Mumbai on 4-day Maharashtra visit

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 17:14 IST
President Kovind arrives in Mumbai on 4-day Maharashtra visit
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Thursday on a four-day visit to Maharashtra, the Raj Bhavan said.

The President was accompanied by First Lady Savita Kovind.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari received the President and the First Lady at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Maharashtra Ministers Aaditya Thackeray and Aditi Tatkare, among others, were also present at the airport, the statement said.

Kovind is scheduled to inaugurate the newly-constructed Darbar Hall at the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022