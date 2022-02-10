President Kovind arrives in Mumbai on 4-day Maharashtra visit
- Country:
- India
President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Thursday on a four-day visit to Maharashtra, the Raj Bhavan said.
The President was accompanied by First Lady Savita Kovind.
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari received the President and the First Lady at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, a Raj Bhavan statement said.
Maharashtra Ministers Aaditya Thackeray and Aditi Tatkare, among others, were also present at the airport, the statement said.
Kovind is scheduled to inaugurate the newly-constructed Darbar Hall at the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
73rd Republic Day: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurls national flag in Mumbai
Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor unfurls national flag on 73rd Republic Day
Mumbai terror attacks epitomise scope of urban warfare India had to mount against jihadi terrorists: India at UN
India slams Pak at UN; says perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai attacks continue to enjoy its patronage
Mumbai police arrest Bajrang Dal workers protesting against naming of sports complex after Tipu Sultan