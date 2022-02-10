Libyan parliament one candidate left for PM
Libya's Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh said on Thursday that one of the two men seeking the chamber's support as prime minister had withdrawn, leaving former interior minister Fathi Bashagha as the only candidate. It was not clear whether the parliament would still hold a vote to confirm Bashagha or whether Saleh would declare him the new prime minister without a vote later on Thursday.
The current interim prime minister, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, has said he does not recognize the parliament's bid to replace him and he will not step down.
