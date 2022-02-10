Libyan parliament spokesman declares Bashagha new PM after rival withdraws
Reuters | Tobruk | Updated: 10-02-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 17:52 IST
- Country:
- Libya
Libya's parliament spokesman on Thursday declared Fathi Bashagha as the new interim prime minister after a rival candidate withdrew, but it was not clear if the chamber had held a vote.
The incumbent, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, has said he does not recognise the parliament's attempt to remove him, that his government remains valid and that he will not step down.
Also Read: Libya's NOC halts exports from six ports due to bad weather
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Libya
Advertisement