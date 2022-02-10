Left Menu

Union minister L Murugan condemns hurling of bombs at TN BJP headquarters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 17:56 IST
Union minister L Murugan on Thursday strongly condemned hurling of petrol bombs at the Tamil Nadu headquarters of the BJP, terming it a “cowardly act”.

He also demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the matter.

“Such condemnable action under the cover of night shows failure on the part of the state government. These tactics of threat will not work to stop the brave ‘karyakartas’ (workers) to serve the people of Tamil Nadu,” Murugan said in a statement.

He further said that the resolve of Tamil Nadu BJP leaders and karyakartas is unmatched towards all-round development of the state and will grow stronger to face any challenge on the path of serving the people of Tamil Nadu.

Seeking to show his 'opposition' to the BJP's pro-NEET stand, a 38-year old man hurled petrol bombs at the Tamil Nadu headquarters of the BJP in Chennai, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

