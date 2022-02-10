Left Menu

Have directed police to maintain extreme restraint while dealing with students, says Karnataka Home Minister

Amid the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the government has directed the police to maintain extreme restraint while dealing with the students.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-02-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 18:31 IST
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra (Photo:ANI).
Amid the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the government has directed the police to maintain extreme restraint while dealing with the students. Speaking to ANI, Jnanendra said, "Police have been directed to ensure law and order while maintaining extreme restraint in dealing with students."

"To maintain law and order, our police have made arrangements. People also should cooperate with us. Our police are patient enough. If police come to the street, if they take action as per law, students future will be in trouble," he added. The Minister further said that the students should not fall prey to the "communal elements" wanting to make the hijab a tool to disturb the harmony in the state.

"Students shouldn't fall prey to communal elements who are hell-bent on making the hijab issue a tool to disturb communal harmony," he said. Speaking on the ongoing case on the matter in the High Court, Jnanendra said that they thought the case would be disposed of yesterday itself.

"We thought that case may be disposed of yesterday itself. It has been referred to a larger bench. Our advocates will make submissions of other court orders as well We have to obey court orders, all the citizens have to maintain peace," he said. The Minister also added that the issue should be cooled down and the classes should be allowed to take place. Notably, following these protests, a three-day holiday from February 9 to 11 was declared in all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE).

"The minds of the students shouldn't be disturbed, they are our future. We should cool the issue down and allow classes to happen," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

