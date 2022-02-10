Russia says facts 'bounce off' Britain's Truss in tense encounter

Russia's foreign minister accused his British counterpart on Thursday of grandstanding and refusing to listen, at a rancorous encounter that highlighted the gulf between them over the Ukraine crisis. "I'm honestly disappointed that what we have is a conversation between a dumb and a deaf person...Our most detailed explanations fell on unprepared soil," Sergei Lavrov told a joint news conference with Britain's Liz Truss.

"They say Russia is waiting until the ground freezes like a stone so its tanks can easily cross into Ukrainian territory. I think the ground was like that today with our British colleagues, from which numerous facts that we produced bounced off." Truss challenged Lavrov directly over his assertion that Russia is not threatening anyone with its build-up of troops and weaponry near Ukraine's borders.

"I can't see any other reason for having 100,000 troops stationed on the border, apart from to threaten Ukraine. And if Russia is serious about diplomacy, they need to remove those troops and desist from the threats," she said. Russia has presented the West with a series of demands to guarantee its security, complaining it feels threatened by repeated waves of NATO enlargement and the refusal of the alliance to rule out membership for its neighbour Ukraine, a fellow former Soviet republic.

"No one is undermining Russia's security - that is simply not true," Truss said, adding that it was "perfectly proper" for Ukraine to defend itself and seek alliances. Russia and Britain have had dire relations for years, hitting low points with the fatal 2006 poisoning of former Russian security officer Alexander Litvinenko in London and the attempted killing of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter with a nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury in 2018.

Lavrov said London had never presented any facts to support its accusations of Russian involvement in both cases, or in the attempted poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in 2020. He said Truss had not varied her tone throughout their two-hour meeting, and had ignored his explanations while repeating statements and demands that Britain had made before.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)