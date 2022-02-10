Left Menu

My name is Jyotiraditya Scindia: Minister on 'maharaj' dig

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 18:37 IST
My name is Jyotiraditya Scindia: Minister on 'maharaj' dig
  • Country:
  • India

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday took exception to being referred to as 'maharaj' by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and said ''my name is Jyotiraditya Scindia''.

This came after Chowdhury addressed the Civil Aviation Minister as 'maharaj' twice in the Lok Sabha while asking a question pertaining to some airport projects in West Bengal during the Question Hour.

''The matter is that one 'maharaj' is a minister, another 'maharaj' Air India, now privatisation is happening,'' the Congress leader, subsequently, said taking a dig at Scindia, who joined BJP quitting Congress in 2020.

In his reply, Scindia first thanked the Congress leader for asking the question.

''And, I want to inform him that my name is Jyotiraditya Scindia. Perhaps, he has some misunderstanding, and keep talking about my past again and again. But I want to inform him,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022