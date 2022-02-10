Left Menu

Don't insult spirit of India: Rahul after Adityanath's 'Kashmir, Kerala, Bengal' remark

India is beautiful in all its colours, dont insult the spirit of the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday, apparently responding to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths remark that the state will turn into a Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal if the BJP was not voted back to power.Gandhis attack came after Adityanath made the remark in a six-minute video message on Twitter, on the eve of Thursdays polling for the first phase of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.There is strength in our Union.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 18:59 IST
Don't insult spirit of India: Rahul after Adityanath's 'Kashmir, Kerala, Bengal' remark
  • Country:
  • India

India is beautiful in all its colours, ''don't insult the spirit'' of the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday, apparently responding to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remark that the state will turn into a ''Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal'' if the BJP was not voted back to power.

Gandhi's attack came after Adityanath made the remark in a six-minute video message on Twitter, on the eve of Thursday's polling for the first phase of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

''There is strength in our Union. Our Union of Cultures. Our Union of Diversity. Our Union of Languages. Our Union of People. Our Union of States,'' Gandhi tweeted.

''From Kashmir to Kerala. From Gujarat to West Bengal. India is beautiful in all its colours. Don't insult the spirit of India,'' he said, without naming anyone.

In his video message, the chief minister said he was concerned that rioters, whose activities were curbed by his government, are now feeling uneasy. Terrorists are making threats, he added.

''Be alert. If you miss this time, the five-year effort will be washed away. And it will take no time for UP to become Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal.

''This vote will be your guarantee to a life without fear,'' Adityanath said in his appeal to voters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022