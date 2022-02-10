Omar targets Yogi for saying UP will turn into Kashmir if BJP doesn't return to power

Left Menu

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for asking people to return the BJP to power or face the possibility of the state turning into a Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal.He should be so lucky.

10-02-2022
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for asking people to return the BJP to power or face the possibility of the state turning into a ''Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal''.

''He should be so lucky. J&K has less poverty, better human development indices, less crime & generally better standards of living than U.P. What we lack is good governance over the last 3-4 years but that is a temporary phenomenon,'' Abdullah tweeted.

He was reacting to Adityanath's remark that he made in a six-minute video message on Twitter, on the eve of Thursday's polling for the first phase of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister said he was concerned that rioters, whose activities were curbed by his government, are now feeling uneasy. Terrorists are making threats, the firebrand BJP leader added.

''Be alert. If you miss this time, the five-year effort will be washed away. And it will take no time for UP to become Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal.'' ''This vote will be your guarantee to a life without fear,'' Adityanath said in his appeal to voters.

