Denied ticket, UP BJP MLA Surendra Singh joins Vikassheel Insaan Party
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Surendra Singh on Thursday joined the Vikassheel Insaan Party of Mukesh Sahani, a minister in the Bihar government.
Singh resigned from the primary membership of the BJP after he was denied a ticket.
Singh, the MLA of Bairia area in the district, who has hogged headlines for his controversial statements, told reporters that Raja Ram Bind, the national vice president of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), came to his residence and declared him the candidate of his party.
Singh said he will contest the Bairiya seat from the VIP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Students unions call Bihar Bandh on Jan 28 over discrepancies in Railway Recruitment Board's NTPC exam
Bihar govt working on mission mode to expedite vaccination drive: Governor
SC refuses Bihar's plea seeking observation on liquor law provision prohibiting pre-arrest bail
Five dead in Bihar after consuming intoxicant
Rail recruitment protest: Call for Bihar-bandh tomorrow