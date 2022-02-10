Left Menu

Goa Assembly polls: PM Modi offers prayers at Dev Bodgeshwar Temple in Mapusa

Ahead of a grand rally for Goa assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Dev Bodgeshwar Temple in Mapusa on Thursday evening.

ANI | Mapusa (Goa) | Updated: 10-02-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 19:33 IST
PM Modi offers prayers at Dev Bodgeshwar Temple in Mapusa. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of a grand rally for Goa Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Dev Bodgeshwar Temple in Mapusa on Thursday evening. As per a press release issued by Goa Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a day before the campaign ends for poll-bound Goa, the Prime Minister will address a mega public meeting at Bodgeshwar Maidan.

All arrangements have been made for the dignitaries on the dais and off the dais, the release stated. "The beautiful lighting and the huge pandal at the venue have become a major attraction for the people. Welcome boards are erected all over Mapusa," it stated." The BJP informed that the party has taken all the measures in adherence to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

