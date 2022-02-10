Remember 'bure din' under Cong to understand current 'acche din': Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday took a jibe at the previous Congress government, associating it with 'bure din' or bad days for people as against 'acche din' or good days witnessed under the current BJP dispensation and claimed only his party can provide a stable and development-driven administration in the state.

Congress leader Digambar Kamat was the chief minister from 2007 to 2012 after which the BJP came to power in the coastal state, which will vote on February 14 to elect a new assembly.

“The Congress has ruled in the past, but what they have given to the state is just scams,” he said, addressing a public meeting at Mapusa, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present.

Sawant, who addressed the rally ahead of the PM, said Kamat should remember 'bure din' of 2012 to understand the importance of 'acche din' witnessed by the state under the BJP rule.

He said under the BJP rule, Goa has achieved third rank on achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

The CM said Goa is number one in 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' scheme implementation and it was the first state in the country to get the tag of being 'open defecation free'.

Sawant said ever since he assumed office in March 2019, he has been working for welfare of all sections of the society and his government has implemented various schemes for benefit of common citizens.

Sawant said only his party BJP can give a stable and development-oriented government in Goa.

The state, which has a 40-member assembly, will go to the polls on February 14 and votes will be counted on March 10.

