Ministers should respond to questions precisely and in appropriate manner: Birla

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 19:53 IST
Expressing his displeasure over Union ministers not giving precise replies during the Question Hour, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday suggested they should respond to the queries precisely and come well prepared to the House.

During the Question Hour, while responding to one of the questions, Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises B P Verma took some time to find the reply for supplementary questions, so Birla said, ''You keep on arranging and looking into your papers, you are done with a reply.'' Similarly, when Union Power Minister R K Singh, while replying to a supplementary question, said the matter has been referred to the government, the speaker instantly pointed to the minister and said, ''Who is the government if you are not?'' Birla suggested that the ministers should respond to the questions in a precise and appropriate manner, besides coming prepared to the House.

He also corrected Union minister Narayan Rane when he started speaking about issues in Tamil Nadu related to his ministry, while the question was about Kerala.

In a similar fashion, Birla asked Union minister Hardeep Puri to take note of MPs' sentiments on the issues related to the smart city which come under domain of his ministry and take action accordingly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

