People voting in large numbers as BJP govt extended security to women, traders: Adityanath

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 10-02-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 20:00 IST
The turnout in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls shows people are voting in large numbers because of the security extended to women and traders by the BJP’s double-engine government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday.

There are no riots in Uttar Pradesh, and crime and anarchy has stopped, he said.

''There is silence in the houses of those who used to indulge in riots and committed crimes as their countdown will start from March 11,'' Adityanath said, adding that several generations of those who indulge in riots will be made to pay as their pictures will be put up at crossings.

A heavy turnout has been seen in the first phase of polling across 58 assembly constituencies, he said.

''The double-engine government of the BJP has extended security to sisters and businessmen, and therefore, people are coming out to vote,'' the chief minister said at a public meeting in the Chandausi area here.

Under the double engine government, people are getting rations in ''double dose'', he said.

Taking potshots at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the chief minister said Yadav gets angry on hearing the name of his perfume trader ''friend'' because he fears the truth might come out.

Adityanath was apparently referring to SP MLC Pushpraj Jain Pammi. Business premises owned by Pammi and other cologne producers were raided by the income tax department.

''There is a need for bulldozers for the perfume trader friends, mafia or Taliban-minded people like Shafiqur Rahman Barq. Government's bulldozers will always be there for those creating disorder,'' the chief minister said, apparently referring to the authority's bulldozing of allegedly illegal properties owned by criminals Barq, a Samajwadi Party MP, had last year reportedly said the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan was that country's internal matter and had also equated it with India's freedom struggle.

