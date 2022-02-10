Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 20:08 IST
BJP raises complaint with MHA about attack on Somaiya by Sena workers
The BJP's Maharashtra unit president Chandrakant Patil on Thursday said he has approached the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) with a complaint about the alleged attack on party leader Kirit Somaiya by Shiv Sena workers in Pune a few days ago.

Somaiya had on February 5 claimed that he had been ''attacked'' by Sena men in the premises of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) when he had gone there in connection with allegations of irregularities in contracts to run jumbo COVID-19 hospitals.

Speaking to reporters here Patil said, “We have raised a complaint about the alleged assault on our leader Kirit Somaiya with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We will not sit quiet.” The ministry has also taken cognisance of the incident, he said. ''The BJP will not let the issue subside. The attack on Somaiya is going to cost dearly,” he said.

“It was a very serious attack on Somaiya. He has already been provided Z-plus security, which requires the police to ensure his safety. At least 100 people were already there with sticks and stones to attack him. How was this possible? What was the PMC's security staff doing to prevent it?” Patil asked.

Even the jawans of central forces were pushed away, the BJP leader claimed.

