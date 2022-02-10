Left Menu

Modi's take on dynastic parties irks Tejashwi

They are just trying to fool the people, Yadav said.He also said the people of Bihar are still waiting for 19 lakh jobs, promised ahead of the 2020 assembly polls, and special category status, an old demand which has been hanging fire.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-02-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 20:12 IST
Modi's take on dynastic parties irks Tejashwi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack on ''dynastic'' parties which swore by ''socialism'' on Thursday appeared to have got under the skin of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The former Bihar Deputy CM was also, understandably, sore over the praise showered on Nitish Kumar, his ex-boss and father Lalu Prasad's arch-rival, by the prime minister.

''The BJP has succeeded in casting Nitish Kumar in its mould. Narendra Modi has just certified that'', Yadav told reporters here.

The RJD leader was asked about an interview of the Prime Minister in which he came down heavily on ''parivaarvaad'' and lauded socialist leaders like the Bihar chief minister for not making progeny the political successor.

Yadav, who is now the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, was of the view that the talks on dynastic politics were meant to deflect public attention from ''failures of the double engine government''.

The BJP shares power with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in the state as well as the Centre.

''The same coalition says in Delhi that funds have been allocated to the state. Here the government of the alliance says it has received no money. They are just trying to fool the people,'' Yadav said.

He also said the people of Bihar are still waiting for ''19 lakh jobs'', promised ahead of the 2020 assembly polls, and special category status, an old demand which has been hanging fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022