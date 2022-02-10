Skirmish between BJP, Cong supporters over VK Singh's statements to media at polling station

A minor skirmish occurred between supporters of Union Minister VK Singh and Congress leader Rajan Kant within the premises of a polling station here on Thursday allegedly when the BJP leader addressed the media and talked about the work done by his party.

Gen (retired) VK Singh after casting his vote along with his spouse Bharti Singh at Schiller Institute of Ghaziabad city began interacting with the media inside the premises. This led to a controversy when Congress leader Rajni Kant Raju objected to it. This escalated into a skirmish between supporters of the either side and local security officials had to intervene.

Raju objected that Singh was campaigning for his party and was wearing a saffron stole with BJP's election symbol lotus, saying it was a ''clear violation'' of the Model Code of Conduct in the state.

Raju said the Congress will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission regarding this.

Speaking with media persons, Singh said the BJP would again form a government on the issue of good governance, development, and security.

''In 2019, there was a coalition of several opposition parties like the current election but the coalition is fractured and the public understands it. In our government farmers are getting electricity and 'Samman Rashi' they understand the situation. There is only one face for the chief minister of UP,'' Singh said.

Apart from this Anil Agarwal, member of Rajya Sabha from BJP, former state health minister of UP and Mayor Asha sharma including other MLAs and MLCs also exercised their voting rights in the morning.

