Gujarat: Rajkot city police chief's statement recorded over allegation of corruption against him

Rajkot city police commissioner Manoj Agarwal on Thursday gave his statement to senior IPS officer Vikas Sahay in connection with the allegation of corruption levelled against him by a businessmen duo and some local BJP leaders.

A few days back, the Gujarat government had appointed Vikas Sahay, Director General of Police (DGP), Training, to conduct an inquiry into the corruption allegations against Agarwal.

On Thursday, Agarwal gave his statement to Sahay in state capital Gandhinagar.

''I recorded Manoj Agarwal's statement today. The probe is still on,'' Sahay told PTI.

Statements of some other persons are yet to be recorded and it is expected that Sahay would submit his inquiry report to Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, in the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, a probe team under Sahay reached Rajkot on Thursday and also recorded the statements of businessman Jagjivan Sakhiya and Mahesh Sakhiya, who had accused Agarwal of charging commission in exchange of recovering their money from a fraudster.

The Sakhiya brothers told reporters in Rajkot that they gave all the details and evidence to the probe team. They also expressed satisfaction about the ongoing investigation.

Earlier, the Sakhiyas had approached the media claiming that Rajkot police under Agarwal took commission from them for the recovery of their money from the fraudster.

On February 2, Govind Patel, BJP MLA from Rajkot South, had written to Sanghavi alleging that Agarwal had demanded and collected 15 per cent commission on the amount recovered and returned to victims of the financial fraud.

Later, BJP's Rajya Sabha member from Rajkot, Rambhai Mokariya, told reporters that Rajkot police under Agarwal take money from complainants and applicants for doing their work.

