Allow people to visit temples, religious places: Delhi BJP to Baijal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 20:32 IST
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Wednesday urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to allow people to visit temple and other religious places in view of declining Covid cases in the capital.

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases during the third wave, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), chaired by Baijal, had earlier directed that religious places will remain open but visitors will not be allowed there.

In his letter, Gupta said with Covid cases coming down, the DDMA has lifted weekly curfew and allowed reopening of schools, gyms, spas, swimming pool, cinema halls, government and private offices, marriage halls, restaurant among others.

However, the temples and religious places have still not got permission to allow devotees, he said.

The Delhi BJP president said this restriction was causing inconvenience to those who go to religious places regularly to worship. He urged Baijal to reopen these religious places and temples keeping the religious sentiments of people in mind.

