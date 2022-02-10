Left Menu

Mayawati attacks BJP, says it formulates economic policies to help industrialists

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, while addressing a political rally in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, made a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that it formulates economic policies not to help citizens but to favour industrialists and capitalists.

BSP chief Mayawati in Haridwar. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, while addressing a political rally in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, made a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that it formulates economic policies not to help citizens but to favour industrialists and capitalists. Mayawati said, "BSP is the only party that does not work with the money of capitalists, unlike other political parties which formulate economic policies not to help citizens but to favour industrialists."

According to the BSP chief, the other parties have attained power at the Centre and state with the help of their industrialist friends. She added that the BSP would use political power as a tool to improve the lives of common people. (ANI)

