Vijayan lashes out at Adityanath for remarks against Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan on Thursday launched a scathing attack against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his alleged disparaging comments against Kerala ahead of Assembly polls in the north Indian state.

In a video message to the electorate ahead of the UP Assembly polls, Adityanath warned them that the north Indian state could soon become a “Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala” if they commit any mistakes in the election.

Hitting back at Adityanath, Vijayan, who is also a senior CPI(M) leader, said if the north Indian state develops like Kerala, people will enjoy peace and better living conditions.

“If UP turns into Kerala as @myogiadityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won’t be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That’s what the people of UP would want,” the Kerala Chief Minister said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister also tweeted the same in Hindi and tagged his UP counterpart.

Later in a statement, the CM said he was surprised by the remarks of Adityanath and reminded him that the southern state is at the forefront of India by any criteria that measures the progress of a society.

''Kerala is one of the top states in terms of living standards, education, health, hygiene, accommodation, longevity, gender equality, income and social security. This has been recognized worldwide and also by the Central Government and its various agencies. Yet Yogi Adityanath does not want Uttar Pradesh to be like Kerala,'' Vijayan said.

Citing the Niti Aayog's first Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) report which states that Kerala has registered the lowest poverty across India and are at the bottom of the index and other reports of government agencies hailing Kerala's achievement in key sectors, the Chief Minister said 98.1 per cent of households in the southern state have sanitation facilities and 97.9 per cent of women in the state are literate. ''Kerala has the lowest infant mortality rate in India'', Vijayan said.

He alleged that the Sangh Parivar outfits were spreading false propaganda against Kerala as it was an inaccessible place for them and their ideology. He said Kerala is a state with a strong social base built on secularism, democracy and modern values ​​where communal politics cannot thrive. ''Therefore, spreading false propaganda against Kerala is one of their main agendas,'' Vijayan said.

Slamming Adityanath for his remarks, opposition leader Satheesan urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to choose plurality, harmony, inclusive development to medieval bigotry.

''Dear #UP, vote to be like Kerala. Choose plurality, harmony, inclusive development to medieval bigotry. Keralites, Bengalis and Kashmiris are also proud Indians. #kerala #democracy #religiousharmony #UPElections2022,” Satheesan, a Congress leader, tweeted.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran defended Adityanath's remarks, citing the achievement of his government in preventing spread of COVID-19 in UP and steps taken to establish peace in the past five years. ''The @myogiadityanath government hasn't hidden any #COVID19 related deaths. The test positivity ratio of Uttar Pradesh never crossed 20%. The most populous state in India has registered 23,359 deaths, while Kerala recorded 60,793. This is the sad reality of No.1 Kerala Model'', Surendran tweeted.

Referring to the allegations against the Vijayan government in the gold smuggling case, he said the Principal Secretary to the CM Adityanath has not been arrested for gold smuggling.

''UP hasn't witnessed even a single communal clash in the past five years. Even the SC has appreciated the UP Model of #COVID19 management. No minister in UP went for treatment in the USA'', the BJP leader said.

In a video message on Twitter, on the eve of Thursday’s polling for the first phase of the assembly elections in UP, Adityanath said he was concerned that rioters, whose activities were curbed by his government, are now feeling uneasy. Terrorists are making threats, he added.

''Be alert. If you miss this time, the five-year effort will be washed away. And it will take no time for UP to become Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal,'' the UP CM had said.

