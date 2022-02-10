Punjab polls: AAP launches digital door-to-door campaign

AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Thursday launched his party's digital door-to-door campaign ahead of the state assembly elections.

Mann said under the campaign, which was launched in Amritsar, people can give a call on the number 9882798827 or visit a web portal to ask questions on 11 important issues of Punjab directly from AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

“After giving a missed call, a message from the Aam Aadmi Party will be sent on people's mobiles. People can ask questions on Punjab's important 11 topics, including electricity, women's safety, law and order, agriculture, health, drug trafficking, unemployment,” he said.

He along with Kejriwal will answer their questions, Mann said in a statement here. Mann said the people of Punjab were fed up of the “corrupt politics” of traditional parties, hence they want a change now.

He further said the Aam Aadmi Party is the only hope for the people of Punjab for change.

Addressing gatherings at Khemkaran, Patti, Khadur Sahib in Tarn Taran, he said people of Punjab need an honest government.

''Corruption and mafia are the roots of every problem of Punjab. Leaders of traditional parties have looted the state and filled their treasury with public money,'' he said.

''The common people are becoming poor, but these leaders' wealth is increasing day by day. To save Punjab, we must eradicate corruption from the state and throw out these mafia leaders from power,” said Mann as he targeted the rival political parties. “No work can be done in government offices without giving money (bribe). Even after giving money, work isn't be done on time. The AAP will change the entire corrupt system of government offices,” he said.

