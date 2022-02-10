Jan. 6 investigators find gaps in White House call logs -NYT

The U.S. House committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol has found gaps in official White House telephone logs on the day of the deadly riot, with few records of calls by then President Donald Trump during the hours investigators know he was making them, the New York Times reported.

Investigators have not uncovered evidence that any official records were tampered with or deleted, the newspaper reported https://nyti.ms/3HJN5f9 on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the phone records.

