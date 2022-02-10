Left Menu

There is larger conspiracy behind this petrol bomb, says TN BJP chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe after an unidentified person allegedly threw a petrol bomb at the Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters 'Kamalalayam' at T Nagar in Chennai on Thursday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 10-02-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 22:54 IST
Visual from BJP headquarters in Chennai (Photo/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe after an unidentified person allegedly threw a petrol bomb at the Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters 'Kamalalayam' at T Nagar in Chennai on Thursday. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said, "We demand a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into this incident. The guilty should be booked and punished. Law and order deteriorating in our state. NIA is the only solution to this incident where truth and conspiracy will come out."

The Tamil Nadu BJP chief suspects a larger conspiracy in the bomb case which they think needs to be unearthed. "We seek NIA investigation because we think there is a larger conspiracy behind this petrol bomb. This should come out", said Annamalai. Earlier, BJP leader Karate Thiagarajan blamed the Tamil Nadu government for the alleged bomb attack at the state party office today.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "A petrol bomb was hurled at our office around 1:30 am. A similar incident had taken place 15 years ago with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)'s role in it. We condemn the Tamil Nadu government's role in this incident." "We have also informed the police...BJP cadre doesn't get intimidated with such attacks," Thyagarajan noted.

Earlier in the day, an unidentified person allegedly threw a petrol bomb at the BJP office at around 1 am. (ANI)

