'What is your problem with nation, nationality and nationalism': Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Rahul Gandhi

Hours after Rahul Gandhi emphasised on India being a "union" of cultures and states, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out at him saying "India is far beyond just a union" and asked what was Congress leader's problem with "nation, nationality and nationalism".

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 10-02-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 23:41 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Image Credit: ANI
Hours after Rahul Gandhi emphasised on India being a "union" of cultures and states, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out at him saying "India is far beyond just a union" and asked what was Congress leader's problem with "nation, nationality and nationalism". In a tweet, Sarma accused the Congress leader of having "tukde-tuke" philosophy and said "Bharat cannot be held hostage to it".

The BJP leader also took a dig at Gandhi not mentioning the northeast in his tweet and talking of India stretching from Gujarat to West Bengal. "India is far beyond just a union. We are a proud Nation. Bharat cannot be held hostage to your tukde tukde philosophy. What is your problem with Nation, Nationality and Nationalism.? And hello- beyond Bengal, we North east exist," Biswa said.

In his tweet on Thursday, Gandhi accused the BJP-led government of "insulting the spirit of India". "There is strength in our Union. Our Union of Cultures. Our Union of Diversity. Our Union of Languages. Our Union of People. Our Union of States. From Kashmir to Kerala. From Gujarat to West Bengal. India is beautiful in all its colours. Don't insult the spirit of India," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader had also spoken about India being a union of states during his speech on the motion of thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

